Anna Jay becomes first female to headline all AEW weekly TV shows

Nov 3, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Anna Jay became the first female to headline all three AEW television shows Dynamite, Collision, and Rampage along with ROH.

The 26-year-old fan favorite main evented Collision last night, unfortunately losing the AEW Women’s title shot she won a couple of weeks ago against champion Mariah May.

Jay also previously main evented Dynamite taking on Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s title, main evented Rampage against Julia Hart, and took on Mina Shirakawa in the top billing of an ROH TV episode.

The Georgia native has been part of AEW since April 2020.

