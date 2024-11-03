A plan changed for Crown Jewel, CM Punk shows support for release Indi Hartwell

– Dave Meltzer has reported via the Wrestling Observer Radio that the Fatal-Four Way Match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship Match that took place at Crown Jewel was the replacement for the Ripley vs. Rodriguez match. He said “This match, I didn’t expect a title change and I don’t think anyone else did because it was thrown together at the last minute. This match was the replacement for the originally scheduled Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez match.”

– CM Punk shows his support for Indi Hartwell after being released from WWE

