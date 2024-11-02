Goldberg announces WWE retirement match for 2025

Nov 2, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Appearing on SEC Nation, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg announced that he will be having his retirement match next year.

The former WCW and WWE Universal champion revealed that WWE’s Nick Khan, Chris Legentil, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque informed him that they will be granting him his retirement match in 2025, but failed short on saying when and against who.

Goldberg has been chasing a retirement match for a couple of years now and it was promised to him by Vince McMahon for doing the job to Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia in 2022 at the Elimination Chamber.

The new WWE management is said to be “kinder” to the WWE Legends and righting any wrongs from the past.

