Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez was planned for WWE Crown Jewel before Rhea Ripley’s injury, with the four-way Women’s Tag Team Championship match seemingly the replacement:

The show was changed due an injury to Rhea Ripley. Ripley suffered a fractured right orbital bone that will put her out of action and ended up delaying the planned singles match with Rodriguez which was confirmed to have been on this show.

The injury happened on the 10/21 Raw show, believed to be from a head-butt spot, but was kept quiet until they did a phantom angle on NXT on 10/29 as a cover for it. When Ripley was on NXT on 10/29 before the phantom angle, backstage putting over Zaria, she stood sideways where you could only see half of her face, and only the left eye. Later there was a commotion and you saw Liv Morgan and Rodriguez leaving the scene with weapons and then they found Ripley bloodied up and laid out.

While we don’t know, it would appear that the four-way women’s tag team title match was the replacement match since it is the only match on the show that wasn’t scheduled before the Ripley injury.

source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

