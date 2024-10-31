Young Bucks update, Alpha Academy as Dudley Boyz, WWE considers rapper for Raw’s Netflix debut

Oct 31, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Fright Night Dynamite was the end of the current Young Bucks storyline, reports PWInsider. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are not planned to return to TV for some time.

– Wrestlevotes reports WWE has held advanced discussions with Travis Scott for a potential appearance on RAW’s Netflix debut.

– The Alpha Academy as The Dudley Boyz and Stacy Keibler for Halloween….

