Liv Morgan signs new WWE contract, note on Cody’s contract, new Moxley trademark filed

– Liv Morgan confirmed on ‘ImPAULsive” that she has signed a brand new 5-year deal to stay with WWE.

– Cody Rhodes reveals that upon returning to WWE in 2022 he signed a contract that was 15x more in pay than what he was making during his 1st run with the company.

(via ‘FLAGRANT’ pod)

– On October 29, Jon Moxley filed to trademark… DEATH RIDERS.

The description is filed under the Goods and Services category and has the following description:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

