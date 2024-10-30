Liv Morgan comments on her arrest and WWE’s reaction

Liv Morgan talked about her arrest and what had happened afterwards with WWE:

Liv: So, pretty much, as you know—as the world knows—I did have a run-in with the law. Um, it’s all cleared up now. Um, I am not guilty.

Interviewer: Oh, you’re not?

Liv: No.

Interviewer: Not even a little bit?

Liv: No, not at all. There was no guilt found; it was dropped. No guilt.

Interviewer: Well, I don’t understand. What was the mix-up? They pulled you over just to get an autograph or something?

Liv: Um, because I wasn’t guilty. You know what, honestly, let me take a moment—I cannot make light of the situation. I was in a situation where, um, there were some things in my car that I was unaware of, and one of those things was a felony. So, I got arrested. I, um, bailed out and called work right away—like, my jail call was to work.

Interviewer: You called Triple H from jail?

Liv: No, no, no. I called our head of talent relations at the time, Dan. I called Dan and explained exactly what happened, and he was like, “All right, um, let’s figure this out. Just stay quiet, go to work tomorrow, don’t tell anyone, do your thing.” So, I go to work the next day to do my rehab, and I’m just feeling so guilty in that moment. You know, I’m feeling so shameful, so upset. I really don’t want work to be mad at me—I do a lot of community work within WWE, and I’m like, “Man, I’ve just ruined everything on something that was my fault, but also not my fault.”

But I have to take responsibility, of course; it’s my car. I’m going to take full responsibility for it. But yeah, I showed up to work that day just feeling so guilty. I saw you, and we just had a normal conversation—I was feeling so shitty. We had a normal conversation, and you would have never known. Then, I think it was like Smackdown—this was Thursday—I got arrested on a Thursday, and the next day was Friday. I got to the Performance Center, saw you, and then the news broke that night, 8:00 on the dot: “Liv Morgan arrested.” And I was just like, it was faster than I thought.

Interviewer: How did it make you feel when you saw that?

Liv: Um, I was okay. I think what I had already said was that I felt bad. I didn’t want to lose my standing at work. I didn’t want them to think I was this criminal—I had worked so hard to get in the position I was in, and I thought I’d just ruined everything. So, I was just upset. I thought I’d ruined my career.

Source: IMPAULSIVE

