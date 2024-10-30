Jordynne Grace makes surprise NXT appearance, leads to 10-woman tag match

Former TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance on NXT last night and will be involved in next week’s broadcast as well in a massive 10-woman tag team match.

After Zaria defeated Brinley Reece in her NXT in-ring debut, she was interrupted by Fatal Influence, with Fallon Henley saying that she stole their thunder last Sunday so now they are returning the favor.

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade then interrupted saying that they wanted to introduce Zaria to the women’s division.

Kelani Jordan, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia came out to add some numbers to Zaria’s side but as Perez correctly pointed out, it was still four vs five.

Cue in the sirens and out came a smiling Jordynne Grace as the WWE PC exploded. All 10 women stood across each other and a massive brawl ensued. The faces, one by one, got rid of the heels, with Zaria and Grace throwing Perez like a dart out of the ring to end the segment.

The 10-woman tag match was then made official for next week with Zaria, Jordan, Vaquer, Giulia, and Grace vs Perez, Jade, Henley, Jayne, and Nyx.

