Giulia reflects on wrestling debut, Foley talks Trump on CNN (video), and a Chris Bey note

– Setting the record straight…

Hate that I have to explain this but: Bey has life expenses. He wrestles. That is his money. He can’t wrestle he can’t make money. We just want him to not worry about gas, water, phone, internet etc bills. Stop with negativity. Only positive #Pray4Bey https://t.co/Hglt3r5ywQ — Ingrid Isley (@IngridIsley) October 29, 2024

Hey yall, let’s show some love and support for my brother. Let’s make sure he doesn’t have to worry about a single thing when he gets out of the hospital. Anything at all helps. Thank youhttps://t.co/hQImVBeN4g — Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) October 29, 2024

– Mick Foley had this to say about Donald Trump:

“In my experience, real men respect strong women, they don’t live in fear of them.”

“In my experience, real men respect strong women, they don't live in fear of them.” — Mick Foley during an appearance on CNN tonight pic.twitter.com/2vZsvekQcT — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 29, 2024

– Seven great years…

October 29, today marks 7 years since my debut.

I have accumulated a lot of experience and am evolving every day.

I really appreciate all the support. Keep an eye on me!

Giulia never stops. pic.twitter.com/bej8ZFB9PL — GIULIA ＝ ジュリア (@giulia0221g) October 29, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

