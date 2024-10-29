Copeland donates to Chris Bey’s Go Fund Me, Name pitched for AEW, Francine appearing on NXT next week
– AEW’s Adam Copeland helped put Chris Bey’s Go Fund Me recovery fund over its goal with a $10k donation.
– ECW Legend Francine announced she will be at NXT 2300
NXT Philly! November 6th! ECW Arena!
Let’s go! ❤️@WWE @WWENXT #ECDub pic.twitter.com/oiWhkHHyv2
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) October 29, 2024
– Pitches have been made behind-the-scenes in AEW is former WWE and TNA Wrestling star Mustafa Ali. Ali is currently a free agent and despite multiple pitches, has yet to officially join the mix in AEW.
Source: Fightful