Notes on Steve Austin, Seth Rollins, and Obi Femi

Oct 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin says he needs a new left knee. He injured his right knee in college when he played football. He tore his ACL, but it was it the middle and the edges were frayed. They decided not to repair at the time because of his quad strength. He just had it repaired a few years ago. It played a big part on his knee problems.

Source: The BobbyCast

Seth Rollins reaction to the Bears losing to the Commanders last night…

– There’s a rumor going around that Oba Femi was saying his goodbyes to friends in the locker room at NXT Halloween Havoc. With the idea being that he’s moving up to the main roster.

