Bubba Ray Dudley gets involved at NXT Halloween Havoc, saves Trick Williams

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley saved NXT champion Trick Williams last night after the main event of Halloween Havoc.

Williams successfully defeated Ethan Page on the show but then was attacked by Ridge Holland, who earlier destroyed Andre Chase in an Ambulance match.

With Holland and Page double teaming the NXT champion, Bubba Ray came out and cleaned house, evening up the odds for the champion.

Bubba Ray Dudley’s involvement will lead to something for next week as NXT tapes its show from the 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena in Philadelphia as it goes head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, November 6.

Dudley served as an analyst throughout the broadcast with his broadcast partner Dave LaGreca of Busted Open Radio. Earlier in the show, Holland confronted Dudley twice, first during the pre-show and then after he won the match.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

