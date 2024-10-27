Harley Cameron vs. Thunder Rosa announced for next week’s AEW Collision

Oct 27, 2024 - by James Walsh

We have a new match announced for next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On this week’s show, Harley Cameron showed off some new face paint that was inspired by Thunder Rosa.

Rosa wasn’t thrilled with Cameron’s attempt to identity as her, and said she’d show her what face paint really means when the two face off against each other in a Dia De Los Muertos match on the November 2nd episode of AEW Collision.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

