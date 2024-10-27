Harley Cameron vs. Thunder Rosa announced for next week’s AEW Collision

We have a new match announced for next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On this week’s show, Harley Cameron showed off some new face paint that was inspired by Thunder Rosa.

Rosa wasn’t thrilled with Cameron’s attempt to identity as her, and said she’d show her what face paint really means when the two face off against each other in a Dia De Los Muertos match on the November 2nd episode of AEW Collision.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

Is Thunder Rosa ready to handle the wrath of THUNDER HARLEY!? We'll find out NEXT WEEK on Día de Muertos! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@harleycameron | @thunderrosa22 | @LexyNair pic.twitter.com/myn0tdCMu9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2024

#AEWCollision Saturday 11/2@liacourascenter | Philadelphia PA

LIVE 8/7c on TNT Day of the Dead Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Harley Cameron@thunderrosa22 looks to teach some history & traditions to @harleycameron_ in the first-ever #DiaDeLosMuertos match LIVE on #AEW Collision! https://t.co/9Aegjj7tcd pic.twitter.com/FV9Z8z5k12 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2024

