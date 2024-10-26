Mike Santana advocates for Adam Cole, Julia Hart ready to return

– Julia Hart is ready to make her AEW comeback.

The House of Black member and women’s wrestling star for All Elite Wrestling said as much during a recent Highspots Sign It Live virtual signing this week.

“I am (ready),” she said. “I’m just waiting for the call.”

Hart continued, “Who knows when I’ll pop up.”

Brody King, a fellow member of The House of Black, teased prior to AEW WrestleDream 2024 that fans would be seeing Hart “very soon.”

– Mike Santana comes forward to advocate for Adam Cole.

