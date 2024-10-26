Mercedes Mone on Athena: “I think she’s an incredible talent”

Mercedes Mone has named Athena in her Top-5 fantasy opponents who she’d love to wrestle in her career:

“They say fantasies can’t come true, only dreams can. On that note, a dream match would be against Athena, the Ring of Honor Women’s champion. I think she’s an incredible talent.

I’ve never seen women do things that she’s done before. She also seems to love it just as much as I do. I think if I’m given the chance and opportunity, we would have one of the greatest matches ever.”

(Via Mone’ Mag)

