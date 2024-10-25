Slated matches for WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, Danielson didn’t want to win AEW title

– Bryan Danielson did not want to win the AEW World Title but Tony Khan talked him into it.

The feeling was that him winning would be the best possible moment to close the biggest show of the year.

Danielson pretty much chose the end date in Tacoma at WrestleDream, as that date wasn’t locked in stone, but dropping to Jon Moxley as a heel was the idea.

– Matches currently “slated” for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

* GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest

“Right now it appears the Saturday Night’s Main Event on 12/14 will have Rhodes vs. Owens and Gunther vs. Priest but we were told both are currently slated but not etched in stone”

source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

