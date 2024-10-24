Possible WWE plans for Goldberg

– WWE is currently discussing having Goldberg interfere during Cody Rhodes Vs Gunther at Crown Jewel.

According to a new report via WrestleVotes, the idea would be to have Goldberg cost Gunther the match and the chance at becoming the first ever Men’s Crown Jewel Champiom, leading to a showdown between the two down the line at a future PLE event.

This was teased recently in a big way with a huge confrontation between Goldberg and Gunther on WWE TV at Bad Blood in Atlanta.

