Tony Schiavone comments on ‘tribalism’ and negativity towards AEW and specifically the Young Bucks:

“That’s fans who are, number one, idiots, but number two, do you think a lot of that is real? There are a lot of bots out there. Not only bots, do you think they’re just trying to be… (contrarian and edgy).

“That’s the nature of what we’ve got and that’s the business we’re in, so let’s move forward with that. I personally stay away from that stuff because I don’t want it to affect my work at all.

“I don’t want the few – and believe me, compared to the actual world, it’s the few – I don’t want the few, their negativity, nor their ideas on creative, to influence what I’m doing as far as my job is concerned.”

(What Happened When with Tony Schiavone)

