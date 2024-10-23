More on Samantha Irvin’s abrupt WWE departure, Ripley vs. Mysterio on the table

– Speaking about Samantha Irvin’s exit on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer stated that the former ring announcer’s exit has been something she had been considering for a long time as she is looking to focus on her musical career.

Bryan Alvarez noted:

“She’s got some outside projects she wants to do, couldn’t come to terms with how it worked with WWE and off she goes.

Dave Meltzer:

“She’s actually been thinking about it for a year. She’s a singer, she also plays the flute, but she wants to get more involved in her music. It was just something that she’d been talking about for a long, long time, and finally pulled the trigger on it. And that’s about it, really.

– According to WrestleVotes, WWE creative is interested in doing a Dominik Mysterio versus Rhea Ripley match.

