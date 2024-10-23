Mick Foley responds to Undertaker, Kane, and Trump

Mick Foley with a response to The Undertaker, Kane and Donald Trump video:

“The Undertaker is correct in saying Donald Trump made politics fun again. He made politics fun again for about three weeks in 2016. But it’s eight years later, and there’s absolutely nothing fun about this man. To me, there’s nothing fun about a man who could be the next president of the United States talking about “the enemy within,” making it clear that this was not a mistake.

This is his go-to line: “the enemy within, the enemy within, the enemy within,” which he co-opted from Senator Joseph McCarthy, one of the worst people to ever grace our planet. What frustrates me the most is that so many good, hardworking American people cannot see through such an obvious con man who is only out for himself.”

Mick Foley with a message to America and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/G2ZXNxFuSo — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 23, 2024

