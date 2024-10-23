Delta makes her NXT debut under new name: Zaria

Australian star Delta has made her debut in NXT, now using a new name – Zaria.

Videos hyping up her arrival have been airing for the past few weeks on NXT television and it was implied that she would be making her first appearance at Halloween Havoc this weekend.

Her arrival came at the end of NXT, after Fatal Influence did the spin the wheel gimmick for the match against Kelani Jordan. With the credits done and the wheel stopped, the lights went out and images of Zaria showed up, along with the Halloween Havoc logo.

But then she stepped out in the WWE Performance Center in front of a bright white backdrop wearing a red outfit and looking like an absolute monster.

“Booker, she’s here,” screamed Vic Joseph on commentary. “Woooow,” added Booker T as the broadcast went to black.

She is the latest to join the NXT women’s division following the arrival of Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.

