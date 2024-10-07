DELTA

Real Name: ???

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 165 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1998

From: Townsville, Australia

Pro Debut: December 31, 2020

Trained By: Riot City Wrestling

Finishing Move: F6

– DELTA hails from a wrestling family; her older brother Dean Brady competes on the Australian indy scene and inspired his sister to try out in 2019

– DELTA wrestled her debut match on December 31, 2020, teaming with her brother to defeated Cayden Cornell & Savannah Summers

– On January 17, 2021, DELTA fought RCW Womens Champion Izzy Shaw to a no-contest

– On October 2, DELTA defeated Savannah Summers to win the vacant Australian Womens Title

– On April 10, 2022, DELTA defeated Tarlee to retain the Australian Womens Title

– On April 23, Brady LTD (DELTA & Dean Brady) defeated Piracy (Cesar & The Buccaneer) to win the FWA Tag Team Titles

– On May 29, Brady LTD defeated Purgatory (Einar The Strange & Barren) to win the RCW Tag Team Titles, but lost them to The Kings Of Ruin (Mike Boomer & Zak Sabbath) a month later

– On July 23, Brady LTD defeated The Kings Of Ruin (Mike Boomer & Zak Sabbath) and Purgatory (Einar The Strange & Barren) in a Ladder Match to regain the RCW Tag Team Titles

– On August 13, Brady LTD defeated Savannah Summers & Downunder and SMS (Unsocial Jordan & Aaron Jake) to retain the FWA Tag Team Titles

– On October 9, Brady LTD fought Purgatory (Barren & Amber) to a double countout to retain the RCW Tag Team Titles

– On October 14, Brady LTD defeated The RenegadeZ (Will Gibson & Pat Graham) to retain the RCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Brady LTD defeated Banjo Powers & Cadie Tre to retain the RCW Tag Team Titles

– On November 12, Brady LTD defeated The Armstrongs (Jett & Nick) to retain the RCW Tag Team Titles

– On November 26, DELTA defeated Jessica Troy in an Iron Woman Match to win the MCW Womens Title

– The next day, Brady LTD (DELTA & Dean Brady) defeated World Class Egos (Matt Hayter & Chris Basso) to retain the RCW Tag Team Titles

– On December 17, Brady LTD defeated Outback’s Most Wanted (Jesse Hendy & Downunder) to retain the RCW Tag Team Titles

– On January 14, 2023, Brady LTD defeated The Rude Ones (Del Taurino & Marvel) to retain the RCW Tag Team Titles

– On April 8, DELTA defeated Cherry Stephens to retain the MCW Womens Title

– On April 29, Brady LTD (DELTA & Dean Brady) defeated Syd Parker & Erika Reid to retain the FWA Tag Team Titles

– DELTA won the 2023 RCW Strength Cup, defeating PunchDrunk Istria in the final

– On October 14, DELTA defeated Jarvis to retain the MCW Womens Title and win the MCW Intercommonwealth Title

– On November 11, DELTA defeated Cadie Tre to win the RCW Title

– On December 2, DELTA defeated Miki Fortune to retain the RCW Title and win the RCW Womens Title. The titles were unified into the RCW Grand Title

– On February 11, 2024, DELTA defeated Nick Legstrong & Emman Azman to retain the MCW Intercommonwealth Title

– DELTA contested the WWE tryouts held before February’s Elimination Chamber Perth event

– On March 2, DELTA defeated Grimm to retain the RCW Grand Title

– On March 17, DELTA defeated Chris Basso to retain the RCW Grand Title

– DELTA won the 2024 NHPW Global Conflict Tournament, defeating Lena Kross in the final

– On March 30, DELTA defeated Barry O’Leary to retain the MCW Intercommonwealth Title

– On April 19, DELTA defeated Jett Armstrong to retain the RCW Grand Title

– On May 18, DELTA announced that she had signed with WWE and would be moving to the USA in the near future

– DELTA wrestled her final match in Australia on July 6, 2024, losing a No Holds Barred Match to her brother Dean Brady

– Vignettes began airing on NXT television in October 2024, hyping the debut of DELTA at the upcoming Halloween Havoc event

