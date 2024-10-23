Carlito and Christy Hemme notes

Oct 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: photo credit: Lee South

Christy Hemme has rejoined TNA Wrestling as part of head of marketing.

Source: Fightful

– Fightful is also reporting “at least one WWE staff member” tells them Carlito’s “I gotta learn Chinese” line towards the Japanese wrestlers Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane was not planned.

The staff member told Fightful that the line was not scripted, and others they had spoken to were in disbelief that it was said.

Fightful has not heard of any action or heat on anyone for the situation as of yet.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sam Street

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal