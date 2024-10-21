Anna Jay earns AEW Women’s title shot after winning eliminator match at BOTB

Oct 21, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

It’s very rare that AEW title eliminator matches are won by challengers, but yesterday at Battle of the Belts XII, Anna Jay broke that streak.

In her AEW Women’s title eliminator match, Jay defeated champion Mariah May clean via pinfall, earning herself a title match which she will cash in on the November 2 episode of Collision live from Philadelphia.

This is May’s first loss since winning the AEW Women’s title from Toni Storm at All In in Wembley Stadium this past August.

May vs Jay main evented the 12th installment of the series and likely the last one carrying the name as the show was not picked up again as part of the new media rights television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

