Cody on Heyman’s contributions to the Bloodline story-arc, Cargill on wanting to enter the Royal Rumble

– Cody Rhodes on Paul Heyman’s contributions to The Bloodline story-arc:

“… I’d say from kind of the more behind the curtain aspect that when all is said and done and people look at how unbelievable that story has been over the years – what it’s done for WWE and WWE’s business… Paul Heyman should probably be considered kind of the Martin Scorsese behind it all. He’s really a fascinating unique individual and has a sense of what the audience may want and they don’t even know they want it. Just super genius.”

(Fox 57 News)

– Speaking to Wrestlezone earlier this month, Jade Cargill reminded about her arrival to World Wrestling Entertainment. She said this year was all about learning. But next year, when she enters the 30-Women Battle Royal again, it is a matter of assessing how far she has come: No, nothing really. It is just that I’m going out there and that’s where everybody [saw me debut]. That’s where my big debut happened,” Jade Cargill explained. “So, [it’s] just to see what I’ve learned and what I’ve developed in a year here at WWE. That’s it.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

