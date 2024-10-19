Tully Blanchard explains why he was let go by AEW, Nina Samuels injured

– Tully Blanchard states AEW released him for one missed show.

Flat out, Tully stated he missed one show & he was fired! The question came up on the difference between working with AEW talent & The Four Horseman?! Despite the release, Tully expressed satisfaction with his time with #AEW !

“I got on TV for a little while..with some very great talent” ~ Tully Blanchard

Source: Tully Vision Series

– Nina Samuels posted:

Not a notes app pic.twitter.com/r3FUiwH9mt — Nina Samuels ニナ・サミュエル (@NinaSamuels123) October 18, 2024

