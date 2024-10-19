Mysterio is tired of the “old heads,” wrestler granted his TNA release

– Dominik Mysterio is tired of the “old heads”:

“Honestly, I’m just tired of these old heads, thinking they can hang and come in here with this younger generation. I don’t even want to speak for everyone else. I’m speaking for just myself. At the end of the day, I’m my own person. I’m the greatest Mysterio of all time. If these old heads want to come in and get it, they all can. CM Punk, The Rock, it doesn’t matter. They’re just mad because they don’t have hair, and I have the best hair and the best mustache.”

(Interview w/ThisisGoober via SI_wrestling)

– Jai Vidal confirms his release from TNA was granted

