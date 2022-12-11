Jai Vidal
Real name: Bruno Colón
Height: ???
Weight: ???
Date of birth: July 11, 1997
Hometown: Fajardo, Puerto Rico
Pro debut: June 11, 2016
Trained by: Gangrel
Finishing move: Backstabber
Biography
– Colón began his career in Florida’s CCW as ‘Jaden Ecstasy’, but would soon become ‘Alex’, a member of The Droogs stable
– On March 11, 2017, The Droogs (Alex & Nicky) defeated Angel Santos in a Handicap Match to win the CCW Tag Team Titles
– On April 22, The Droogs defeated Josh Woods & Tony DaBlack to retain the CCW Tag Team Titles
– After taking some time away from the ring, Colón returned in 2019 as ‘Jaiden Riddim’
– By 2020, Colón was competing as ‘Jai Vidal’
– On June 25, 2021, Vidal defeated Biagio Crescenzo in the final of a tournament to become the first RJN Cruiserweight Champion
– On October 22, Vidal defeated Matt Vandagriff to win the vacant PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Title
– Later that month, Vidal competed for Impact Wrestling, losing to Eric Young in short order
– On February 4, 2022, Vidal defeated Kenny King, KC Navarro & Damian Drake to retain the FSW No Limits Title
– On April 5, Vidal defeated Lazarus to retain the FSW No Limits Title
– On April 23, Vidal defeated Eli Everfly to retain the FSW No Limits Title
– On May 7, Vidal defeated Davion Jacot to retain the FSW No Limits Title
– On May 13, Vidal defeated Jack Cartwheel to retain the PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Title
– On May 26, Vidal defeated Anthony Greene to retain the FSW No Limits Title
– The next day, Vidal defeated Titus Alexander & Nick Wayne to retain the FSW No Limits Title
– On June 19, Vidal defeated Matt Vandagriff to regain the FSW No Limits Title, having lost it two weeks earlier
– On July 15, Vidal defeated Lucas Riley to retain the PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Title
– On August 6, Vidal defeated Allan Martinez to win the CCW Cruiserweight Title
– On August 12, Vidal defeated Ariel Dominguez to retain the CCW Cruiserweight Title
– The next day, Vidal defeated Chris Farrow to retain the CCW Cruiserweight Title
– On September 9, Vidal defeated Ariel Dominguez to retain the CCW Cruiserweight Title
– On October 1, Vidal defeated Cole Karter to retain the CCW Cruiserweight Title
– On October 16, Vidal defeated Mario Pardua to retain the CCW Cruiserweight Title
– In November 2022, Vidal signed with Impact Wrestling