Real name: Bruno Colón

Height: ???

Weight: ???

Date of birth: July 11, 1997

Hometown: Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Pro debut: June 11, 2016

Trained by: Gangrel

Finishing move: Backstabber

Biography

– Colón began his career in Florida’s CCW as ‘Jaden Ecstasy’, but would soon become ‘Alex’, a member of The Droogs stable

– On March 11, 2017, The Droogs (Alex & Nicky) defeated Angel Santos in a Handicap Match to win the CCW Tag Team Titles

– On April 22, The Droogs defeated Josh Woods & Tony DaBlack to retain the CCW Tag Team Titles

– After taking some time away from the ring, Colón returned in 2019 as ‘Jaiden Riddim’

– By 2020, Colón was competing as ‘Jai Vidal’

– On June 25, 2021, Vidal defeated Biagio Crescenzo in the final of a tournament to become the first RJN Cruiserweight Champion

– On October 22, Vidal defeated Matt Vandagriff to win the vacant PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Title

– Later that month, Vidal competed for Impact Wrestling, losing to Eric Young in short order

– On February 4, 2022, Vidal defeated Kenny King, KC Navarro & Damian Drake to retain the FSW No Limits Title

– On April 5, Vidal defeated Lazarus to retain the FSW No Limits Title

– On April 23, Vidal defeated Eli Everfly to retain the FSW No Limits Title

– On May 7, Vidal defeated Davion Jacot to retain the FSW No Limits Title

– On May 13, Vidal defeated Jack Cartwheel to retain the PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Title

– On May 26, Vidal defeated Anthony Greene to retain the FSW No Limits Title

– The next day, Vidal defeated Titus Alexander & Nick Wayne to retain the FSW No Limits Title

– On June 19, Vidal defeated Matt Vandagriff to regain the FSW No Limits Title, having lost it two weeks earlier

– On July 15, Vidal defeated Lucas Riley to retain the PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Title

– On August 6, Vidal defeated Allan Martinez to win the CCW Cruiserweight Title

– On August 12, Vidal defeated Ariel Dominguez to retain the CCW Cruiserweight Title

– The next day, Vidal defeated Chris Farrow to retain the CCW Cruiserweight Title

– On September 9, Vidal defeated Ariel Dominguez to retain the CCW Cruiserweight Title

– On October 1, Vidal defeated Cole Karter to retain the CCW Cruiserweight Title

– On October 16, Vidal defeated Mario Pardua to retain the CCW Cruiserweight Title

– In November 2022, Vidal signed with Impact Wrestling