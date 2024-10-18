Thunder Rosa back in the ring six weeks after concussion

Thunder Rosa returned to the ring six weeks after suffering a concussion.

The former AEW Women’s champion wrestled Nina Samuels at the Riot Cabaret Road live event two days ago, her first match since the August 31 episode of Collision.

Rosa’s last AEW match was in a four-way against Hikaru Shida, Queen Aminata, and Serena Deeb and that’s where she suffered the concussion.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio last month, Rosa made a plea to fellow wrestlers that if they feel like they have a concussion, they need to stop because it’s not worth it continuing while ignoring symptoms.

