Schiavone calls Danielson the greatest of all time, Jacobs says Kamala Harris is in China’s back pocket

– Tony Schiavone on his podcast has called Bryan Danielson the Best of All-Time:

“Am I wrong to say he’s the best of all-time? Is a man like me, who has watched Ric Flair, who has seen Shawn Michaels, wrong to say that Bryan Danielson’s the best of all time? Yes, he’s the number one of all time, for me.

I think he’s the best because of just being a number one guy. Just being a standup, great guy. A guy who really knows, is really smart in the business ways. Tony Khan depends on him for a lot. He really is one of the best hires that we’ve had since I’ve been a part of AEW. He’s just tremendous.”

– Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, WWE Hall of Famer Kane, has posted a video stating that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are in China’s back pocket.

Jacobs, a Libertarian Republican, has endorsed fellow WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump for President.

Communist China has Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in their back pocket. Enough is enough, and Senator @VoteMarsha is right – it’s time to break some China. https://t.co/m9uXw7Wv2B — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) October 16, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

