John Laurinaitis divorced, Raw viewership, possible Saturday Night’s Main Event match

– The Bella Twins mother Kathy Colace has confirmed she and John Laurinaitis have divorced.

Source: The Nikki & Brie Show

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer hinted that a match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens could take center stage at Saturday Night’s Main Event. With WWE looking to deliver a “shoot-style” presentation for this match, fans can expect a more intense and gritty affair, unlike typical wrestling bouts.

– Raw on 10/14 averaged 1,539,000 viewers, 18-49: 0.44

