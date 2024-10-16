John Laurinaitis divorced, Raw viewership, possible Saturday Night’s Main Event match

Oct 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Bella Twins mother Kathy Colace has confirmed she and John Laurinaitis have divorced.

Source: The Nikki & Brie Show

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer hinted that a match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens could take center stage at Saturday Night’s Main Event. With WWE looking to deliver a “shoot-style” presentation for this match, fans can expect a more intense and gritty affair, unlike typical wrestling bouts.

– Raw on 10/14 averaged 1,539,000 viewers, 18-49: 0.44

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

One Response

  1. Drew says:
    October 16, 2024 at 11:53 am

    Kathy always seemed nice on the WWE reality shows. She deserves better than a POS like Johnny Ace. Hell, most women deserve better than a guy like Johnny.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Natalia Markova

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal