Ash By Elegance booked for the UK, Chigvintsev wins legal battle against Nikki, NXT’s viewership

– NXT last night averaged 639,000 viewers; 0.18 P18-49 rating

– Artem Chigvintsev wins legal battle in divorce case against Nikki Garcia, reports TMZ. He gets to share custody of their son Matteo. Also he doesn’t have to have anger management classes and no supervised visit. The judge did order both Artem and Nikki to take parenting classes so they can better co-parent their son.

– Just announced:

Guest Announcement

Ash By Elegance

Joining us for FTLOW V this February is former #WWE and current #TNA star @Ashamae_Sebera

The former Dana Brooke is a former 15 time WWE 24/7 Champion and has been #wrestling for TNA since early 2024

Tickets –https://t.co/cQjXzQX8ZT

— For the Love of Wrestling (@ftlowrestling) October 16, 2024