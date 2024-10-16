Ash By Elegance booked for the UK, Chigvintsev wins legal battle against Nikki, NXT’s viewership

Oct 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– NXT last night averaged 639,000 viewers; 0.18 P18-49 rating

– Artem Chigvintsev wins legal battle in divorce case against Nikki Garcia, reports TMZ. He gets to share custody of their son Matteo. Also he doesn’t have to have anger management classes and no supervised visit. The judge did order both Artem and Nikki to take parenting classes so they can better co-parent their son.

– Just announced:

Ash by Elegance via X:

