Mark Briscoe and Eric Bischoff notes

– Mark Briscoe revealed to AIPT Comics that the Briscoes were originally going to debut in WWE with The Wyatt Family in 2013, but a Jay Briscoe tweet prevented that.

“We were going to debut with the Wyatt Family,” Briscoe says of the July 8, 2013 episode of Monday Night Raw from Baltimore, Maryland.

– During his reaction show on “83 Weeks,” former WCW executive Eric Bischoff offered his take on the possibility of Goldberg’s retirement and shared who he thinks should be his final opponent—none other than rising WWE Raw star Bron Breakker, son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner.

Bischoff elaborated, saying, “I would be using Bill to help get somebody over and I would look for an underdog. I’d look for somebody young or I’d look for something that had a story to it… you could use Rick Steiner’s son [Bron], they’ve done a good job of establishing the Steiner brothers since WrestleMania.

