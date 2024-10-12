Prichard on Cornette getting into the WWE HOF, Arn Anderson on CM Punk wanting feedback

– While speaking on the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard talked about the possibility of Jim Cornette being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He expressed his admiration for Cornette and stated that he believes he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. I love Jim. I think Jim’s very deserving of being in the Hall of Fame, and I hope one day that he is.

– Arn Anderson comments on CM Punk asking him and the rest of the legends for feedback after his Hell in a Cell match with Drew McIntyre at WWE Bad Blood:

“The fact that he actually wanted our opinion of what we thought – for a guy in his position, that was very humbling.

“There’s much to learn about the generation before you – I know I learn something every day. So the fact that he actually thought it had merit, it was very humbling.

“Very appreciative that he looks at the business the way he does, and just pretty much the overall mentality of the company now is just refreshing to see.”

(The Four Horsemen Network: ARN)

