AEW WrestleDream 2024 Coverage



Tacoma, Washington.

Adam Page vs. Jay White

Page backs White into the corner, but White slaps him in the face a few times. White applies a side-headlock, but Page sends him off the ropes. White goes for a shoulder tackle, and then beats Page into the corner. Page turns it around with a few shots, and then he beats White down to the mat. Page sends White across and charges, but White dodges and takes Page down. White works over Page’s legs and follows with a chop. White catapults Page into the bottom rope, and then slams him onto the apron. White goes for the cover, but Page kicks out at two. Page comes back with a few shots, and then drops White with a springboard clothesline. Page gets White back into the ring, but White delivers right hands and chops. Page comes back with a boot to the face, and then follows with elbow strikes. Page delivers more shots, and then sends White into the corner with a fall-away slam. Page goes for the cover, but White grabs the bottom rope. Page delivers a shot in the corner, and then follows with right hands. White counters out with a Manhattan Drop and runs the ropes, but Page grabs him in a sleeper hold and throws him down. Page goes for the cover, but White kicks out at two.

Page chops White against the ropes and sends him across, but White sends him to the apron. Page kicks White in the face and sets up for the Buckshot Lariat, but White backs into the corner. Page goes after White, but White slams him into the corner. White connects with right hands and chops, and then drops Page with a DDT for a two count. They exchange chops and elbow strikes, and then White drops Page with a chop block. White delivers a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out at two. White gets Page up top, but Page gouges White’s eyes. White comes back with a chop and causes Page to hang upside down on the apron. White delivers a few shots, and then gouges Page’s eyes. White goes after Page again, but Page counters with a Death Valley Driver on the apron. Page drops White with an elbow shot, but White comes back with a dragon screw leg-whip in the ropes. Page delivers a powerbomb on the apron, and then immediately delivers another one on the ring steps. Page takes off his belt and swing it, but White ducks and delivers a knee-breaker on the edge of the ramp.

White delivers a few shots at ringside and slams Page into the apron a few times. White gets Page back into the ring and delivers another dragon screw. White delivers chops and right hands in the corner, but Page comes back with a few elbow strikes. White slams Page with a urinage and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out at two. Page goes for a low-blow, but White counters with a snap suplex. White goes for the Bladerunner, but Page counters and delivers the Deadeye. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but his knee gives out and White delivers the Bladerunner for the pin fall.

Winner: Jay White

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Nightingale backs May into the corner, but May turns it around. Nightingale throws May across the ring, and then follows with a scoop slam. Nightingale chops May in the corner and charges, but May counters out and delivers a chop. May delivers a shotgun dropkick and kicks Nightingale into the ropes. May wraps Nightingale in the ropes, but Nightingale comes back with the Pounce. Nightingale slams May into the corner and follows with a few chops. Nightingale goes up top, but May cuts her off and delivers right hands on the mat. May continues the offense and takes Nightingale down again. May goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out at one. May delivers more shots, but Nightingale coems back and bites May’s ear. Nightingale delivers body shots, and then runs the ropes before slamming May down by her hair a few times. Nightingale slams May into the corner, and then follows with a back elbow and a corner clothesline. Nightingale kicks May in the face and slams her with a spine-buster for a two count. Nightingale sets up for the Doctor Bomb, but May counters out and delivers a German suplex for a two count.

Nightingale comes back with an Indian Death Lock, and then slams May’s head into her own knee repeatedly. Nightingale connects with a cannonball in the corner and goes for a moonsault, but May dodges it and delivers a shotgun dropkick. May delivers Mayday and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out at two. Nightingale delivers an elbow strike and goes for the Pounce, but May counters with a headbutt. Nightingale comes right back with a clothesline, and both women are down. Nightingale gets up first and goes for the Doctor Bomb, but May counters out. Nightingale delivers a back elbow and goes for the Death Valley Driver, but May rolls through and gets a two count. Nightingale gets a two count of her own, and then delivers a thrust kick. Nightingale delivers a Death Valley Driver into the corner and goes for the cover, but May kicks out at two. May puts Nightingale up top and delivers a right hand. May goes for a hurricanrana, but Nightingale blocks it and goes for a powerbomb. May counters back with a hurricanrana, and then delivers a running knee strike. May delivers Storm Zero and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Mariah May

AEW TNT Championship Match

Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Shibata takes Perry down, but Perry gets free and goes to the floor. Perry gets back into the ring and takes Shibata down, but Shibata gets free. Perry leaves the ring and Shibata chases, but Perry gets back into the ring and beats Shibata down when he comes back in. Perry goes for the cover, but Shibata kicks out at two. Perry backs Shibata into the corner and drives his shoulder into his midsection. Perry stands on Shibata’s throat, and then delivers a few chops. Perry gouges Shibata’s eyes and goes for the cover, but Shibata kicks out again. Perry delivers an elbow strike and a few chops, but Shibata comes back with chops of his own. Shibata chops Perry to the mat, and then picks him up and delivers more. Shibata delivers an uppercut, but Perry comes back with a shot. Shibata kicks him in the face, but Perry drops him with a clothesline. Shibata comes back with a suplex, but Perry spits in his face. Perry kicks Shibata in the chest a few times and follows with a running knee strike, but Shibata comes right back with a shot and machine gun chops in the corner. Shibata goes for a corner dropkick, but Perry dodges to the outside.

Perry pulls Shibata to the outside, but Shibata suplexes him into the apron. Shibata gets Perry back into the ring and delivers elbow strikes in the corner. Shibata delivers a dropkick in the corner, and then follows with a front chancery suplex for a two count. Shibata kicks Perry in the face a few times, and then delivers a running kick in the corner. Shibata goes for another kick, but Perry blocks it and locks in the Snare Trap. Shibata makes it to the ropes, but Perry delivers a draping DDT from the apron to the floor. Perry gets Shibata back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Shibata kicks out at two. Perry goes for a running knee strike, but Shibata blocks it and slams Perry down with a Death Valley Driver. Shibata delivers a neck-breaker over his knee and applies a sleeper hold. Shibata drops down with the hold, but Perry lands on top of him and pins his shoulders to the mat.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Jack Perry

-After the match, Perry attacks Shibata and lays him out with the title belt. Daniel Garcia comes to the ring and he and Perry stare each other down before Perry leaves the ring. MJF’s music hits and he comes to the ring. MJF and Garcia get in each other’s face, and then Perry hits Garcia with the belt from behind. MJF beats Garcia down, and then says it’s been a while since he has seen Garcia. MJF says the last time he saw Garcia, he beat him without breaking a sweat. MJF says he went away and made millions filming some movies, and then says Garcia had a bidding war. MJF says Garcia’s bidding war in 2024 was about as real as the Seattle SuperSonics, and then says he finally found his Dynamite diamond ring. MJF pulls the ring out of his pocket and says Garcia is going to kiss it. MJF backs away into the corner, and then Adam Cole’s music hits. Cole rushes the ring, but MJF bails out and leaves through the crowd. Cole helps Garcia to his feet, and then they shake hands and share a fist bump.

AEW International Championship – Three-Way Match

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis)

