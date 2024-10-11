Ricky Starks says he isn’t injured, addresses his absence from TV

Ricky Starks has addressed his absence from AEW TV, confirms he isn’t injured:

“No (I’m not out of action due to injury). I’m healthy, I’m of sound mind and body. I’m capable to wrestle. Just, you know, not up to me.

I get a lot of messages lately where people are like, ‘Hey, just checking in on you. Hope you’re doing well. Hope you’re mentally okay,’ and it’s so sweet. It means a lot to me because these people don’t know what’s going on, right?… But yeah, I get a lot of messages and every time I read ‘em, I tear up. Because people still — they care, you know? I love ‘em.

I wish I can give an answer. I’m healthy, I’m ready to get back in the ring. I am in shape obviously, always been in shape. Sometimes it just isn’t up to me, I guess, as they say.

So, I love wrestling and I’m gonna figure out a way to do it one way or another. But, you know, I at least think I owe fans some type of explanation to the best of my ability, to the best of my knowledge so, some people don’t want to believe that. That’s fine. I don’t give a f*ck”

(Highspots Sign It Live)

