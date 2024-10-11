Oba Femi wants a WWE PLE hosted in Africa, Vaquer on match with Mercedes, Aliyah update

– During a recent interview with Going Ringside, NXT star Oba Femi revealed that he would like too see WWE host a PLE in Africa. He said “I feel like there’s a market in Africa that’s been unexplored for so many years.”

Oba Femi explained. “We’ve had live shows go to South Africa, I believe, but I think it’s much bigger than just South Africa. The entire continent is riding hard for WWE, and once we tap into that market, it’s going to be unbelievable. It’s not going to be easy because there will be culture shock and the fear of the unknown, along with other factors, but once we can weather that storm and reach that market—oh my God, I’m talking one of the hottest crowds the company has ever seen. They would go ballistic for their King [Oba Femi], but they would go ballistic for everything for the product itself.”

– Stephanie Vaquer has commented on her recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door match with Mercedes Mone which Mercedes believes had a hand in getting Vaquer signed by WWE:

“Before that match I had 4 days of just sleeping on planes and weeks of working daily, also many hours without eating, a great challenge with a great wrestler, she was really nice

“When you work hard for a long time it always brings rewards ”

– Just announced:

BREAKING NEWS Destiny Wrestling has signed former WWE Superstar @NhoophAl_Areebi to an Exclusive contract for its Haywire Tv Tapings…

what does this mean for the Women's Division at Destiny Wrestling ? Only Time will tell. Follow our socials for more details as they… pic.twitter.com/IakNrWsprT — Destiny Wrestling (@DestinyWrestle) October 11, 2024

