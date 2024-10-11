MJF role in Happy Gilmore 2 significant, Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit dismissed

Oct 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit filed by Jerry Lawler over the death of his son Brian Christopher Lawler. The King was seeking $3 million in compensatory and an undetermined amount in punitive damages.

Source: Channel 3 News WREG Memphis

MJF is in Happy Gilmore 2, in a significant role.

He was filming throughout September, and wrapped in the last week of the month. He’s expected to be returning to AEW TV sooner than later.

MJF has also secured a role in another movie featuring Justin Long and Ron Pearlman.

Source: Fightful Select

