Mark Henry goes off on a parody account, Enzo Amore on dating Liv Morgan

Oct 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mark Henry goes off on a parody account talking about Jade Cargill.

– Enzo Amore talks about when he dated Liv Morgan. He was a Manager at Hooters and she was working there. They both shared a love for wrestling and he went on with WWE. He was able to get her a tryout, but she earned her spot on her own. He had no influence on her career. While they didn’t workout he says that Liv is a beautiful soul and great person.

Source: Monte and The Pharaoh

