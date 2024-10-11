Mark Henry goes off on a parody account, Enzo Amore on dating Liv Morgan

– Mark Henry goes off on a parody account talking about Jade Cargill.

You hateful,penis rider. Why criticize somebody that you don’t know. You are not on the AEW payroll. They don’t know you, they don’t care about your opinion. They don’t need you to speak for them. Nor would they say anything about somebody that don’t work for them. https://t.co/IXDXnI9PK0 — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) October 11, 2024

– Enzo Amore talks about when he dated Liv Morgan. He was a Manager at Hooters and she was working there. They both shared a love for wrestling and he went on with WWE. He was able to get her a tryout, but she earned her spot on her own. He had no influence on her career. While they didn’t workout he says that Liv is a beautiful soul and great person.

Source: Monte and The Pharaoh

