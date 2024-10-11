Coachman has no desire to return to WWE, Britt Baker responds to an online troller

– While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Jonathan Coachman was asked if he has any interest in returning to WWE. Coachman noted that he is not interested in going back to WWE, and he explained why. He mentioned that people mistakenly think he wants to return. If Triple H called him, he wouldn’t hurry back just because he feels that way. While he is open to conversations, he clearly states that he does not want to go back to WWE.

– Britt Baker responded to a troll asking her to retire.

Thank you for taking the time out of your night to personally send me these extremely necessary words of encouragement sis! People like you make the world a better place.

Shine bright ☀️ https://t.co/FfeuF7mfmJ — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 11, 2024

