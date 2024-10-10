Tony Khan on a possible roster split

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about plans for an official roster split during the pre-WrestleDream media call on October 9, with Khan saying the following:

“It’s not a bad thought. It’s an interesting thought. I definitely have considered many iterations of roster management and still working on some really interesting things in terms of the future of AEW media and the future of the roster.

“It’s early to speculate on that frankly going into the new deal and what’s to come. But it’s a very interesting thought and to be honest I have reflected on it and thought about it,” revealed Khan.

