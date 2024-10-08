Taz Update, plus a note on Bryan Danielson

Taz posted:

Look on my face when I requested room 13 and they missed by 5!

Surgery went well, now the work begins. Watch #AEWDynamite special time & night TONIGHT 9p ET. @AEW @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/uP31T8N7MW — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 8, 2024

He earlier announced:

Unfortunately, I will be out for awhile. I’ll be having total knee replacement surgery very soon. Talk to you guys down the road. — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 4, 2024

– Bryan Danielson discovers the word “Deadass”

3 things:

1. YES, remember #AEWDynamite is tonight! #TitleTuesday!!! @AEW 2. What does “Deadass” mean? It’s a conjunction that makes little sense 3. Lee will be fined an undisclosed amount for putting me in a Yankees hat. https://t.co/c5ApGLl0NE — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) October 8, 2024

