Taz Update, plus a note on Bryan Danielson
Taz posted:
Look on my face when I requested room 13 and they missed by 5!
Surgery went well, now the work begins.
Watch #AEWDynamite special time & night TONIGHT 9p ET. @AEW @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/uP31T8N7MW
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 8, 2024
He earlier announced:
Unfortunately, I will be out for awhile. I’ll be having total knee replacement surgery very soon. Talk to you guys down the road.
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 4, 2024
– Bryan Danielson discovers the word “Deadass”
3 things:
1. YES, remember #AEWDynamite is tonight! #TitleTuesday!!! @AEW
2. What does “Deadass” mean? It’s a conjunction that makes little sense
3. Lee will be fined an undisclosed amount for putting me in a Yankees hat. https://t.co/c5ApGLl0NE
— Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) October 8, 2024