Notes on Tony Khan, Glenn Jacobs, and The Miz
– Wrestlevotes noted:
Adam Copeland revealed on Busted Open just now that Tony Khan has been instrumental in hurricane relief efforts in Asheville, providing Starlink devices to local police. Good on Tony Khan.
– Happy birthday to…
Happy AWESOME birthday to @mikethemiz! pic.twitter.com/mMLMmSwEiR
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2024
– Glenn Jacobs posted:
Thanks to my friends at Nine Lines Apparel for sending me their new Stronger Than the Storm shirt. Proceeds from this beauty benefit @SamaritansPurse and the Sentinel Foundation.
Get yourshttps://t.co/8K8vMZeZl0 pic.twitter.com/PB3FRL0vDV
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) October 8, 2024