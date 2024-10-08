Notes on Tony Khan, Glenn Jacobs, and The Miz

– Wrestlevotes noted:

Adam Copeland revealed on Busted Open just now that Tony Khan has been instrumental in hurricane relief efforts in Asheville, providing Starlink devices to local police. Good on Tony Khan.

– Happy birthday to…

– Glenn Jacobs posted:

Thanks to my friends at Nine Lines Apparel for sending me their new Stronger Than the Storm shirt. Proceeds from this beauty benefit @SamaritansPurse and the Sentinel Foundation.

Get yourshttps://t.co/8K8vMZeZl0 pic.twitter.com/PB3FRL0vDV — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) October 8, 2024

