Hammerstone successful in Superheavyweight bodybuilding competition

Hammerstone is chiseled out of stone.

And now it’s being recognized.

The TNA Wrestling star took double first place in the Superheavyweight division at the annual WJ Classic and Arizona State Championships on October 5.

“GUYS!!! I F**KIN DID IT,” Hammerstone wrote via X. “DOUBLE FIRST PLACE SUPERHEAVYWEIGHT TROPHIES.”

He continued, “And heard second in Overall! I am on cloud 9. I put so much work into this prep and brought my best ever. Thank you so much to everyone for supporting.”

