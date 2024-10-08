Gable Steveson training with a former UFC champion, AEW grappler injured, Collision’s viewership

Oct 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former NXT wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson training with UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

– Anthony Henry has revealed a bicep injury, torn during his appearance at the ROH taping.

– AEW Collision on October 5th averaged 269,000, P18-49: 0.05

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Michiko

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal