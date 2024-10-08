Gable Steveson training with a former UFC champion, AEW grappler injured, Collision’s viewership

– Former NXT wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson training with UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

– Anthony Henry has revealed a bicep injury, torn during his appearance at the ROH taping.

I,unfortunately, have to announce that I'm out of commission for the foreseeable future. During my match with Gabe Kidd this past Saturday, I tore my left biceps off the bone. Surgery this week, and then I start the road to recovery. I am sorry to any fans I am letting down. pic.twitter.com/3PaQsxF7TX

— Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) October 8, 2024