A change in plans for one of tonight’s AEW Dynamite matches

Oct 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Britt Baker is out of her match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite new match announced Jamie Hayter vs Willow Nightingale vs Saraya vs Nyla Rose.

