A change in plans for one of tonight’s AEW Dynamite matches

Britt Baker is out of her match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite new match announced Jamie Hayter vs Willow Nightingale vs Saraya vs Nyla Rose.

Special Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite

Special Start Time

9pm ET/8pm CT

TONIGHT 4-Way Match

Anything Goes@jmehytr vs @willowwrestles vs @Saraya vs @NylaRoseBeast Winner Fights @MariahMayx for the Women's World Title Saturday at #AEWWrestleDream Don't miss Tuesday Dynamite TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/xVIcTe3Ziv — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 8, 2024

#AEWDynamite Title Tuesday@SpokaneArena | Spokane, WA

LIVE TONIGHT 9/8c | @TBSNetwork An Important #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday Announcement from #AEW GM & CEO @tonykhan ahead of this huge show at 9pm ET/8pm CT, Tonight! pic.twitter.com/9CNs0mU5aG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

