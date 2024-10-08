A change in plans for one of tonight’s AEW Dynamite matches
Britt Baker is out of her match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite new match announced Jamie Hayter vs Willow Nightingale vs Saraya vs Nyla Rose.
Special Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite
Special Start Time
9pm ET/8pm CT
TONIGHT
4-Way Match
Anything Goes@jmehytr vs @willowwrestles vs @Saraya vs @NylaRoseBeast
Winner Fights @MariahMayx for the Women's World Title Saturday at #AEWWrestleDream
Don't miss Tuesday Dynamite TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/xVIcTe3Ziv
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 8, 2024
#AEWDynamite Title Tuesday@SpokaneArena | Spokane, WA
LIVE TONIGHT 9/8c | @TBSNetwork
An Important #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday Announcement from #AEW GM & CEO @tonykhan ahead of this huge show at 9pm ET/8pm CT, Tonight! pic.twitter.com/9CNs0mU5aG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2024