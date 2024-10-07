WWE updates on The Motor City Machine Guns and Rob Van Dam

– Fightful Select has provided some clarity on the plans for the Motor City Machine Guns, noting that someone from WWE reached out to reveal that the pair have been planned for SmackDown for “quite some time”, and noting that they had not heard of any plans at all of the tag team being discussed for NXT.

– Though Rob Van Dam recently appeared for the WWE’s return to USA Network and SmackDown’s return to the cable network after a stint on network TV with FOX, it seems the “Whole FN Show” is no longer going to be on any WWE show.

In a recent interview, RVD revealed that he and Triple H just don’t really talk and that is why he’s not in the company anymore.

Now, we were under the impression that RVD was signed to a legends deal and that WWE had to give approval for him to work AEW. For all we know, that could still be the case as a Legends deal really is for merchandising. But, the way RVD put it, he’s not tied to WWE at all anymore.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

