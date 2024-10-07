Two former WWE superstars sign WWE legend’s contracts

Many WWE legends were in attendance at Bad Blood this past weekend in Atlanta, including Diamond Dallas Page, Jacqueline and legendary Four Horsemen members Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.

Following the show, DDP revealed that he recently signed a new legend’s contract with the company, as well as Jacqueline also signing a new legend’s contract with the company recently.

DDP and Jacqueline signing new deals led to speculation that Arn and Tully had also signed new contracts with the company given their appearance at Bad Blood in Atlanta.

In an update from PWInsider, they were told that neither Arn or Tully have signed a legend’s deal with the company.

Last night, #WWEBadBlood was one of the first pay-per-views I really enjoyed from beginning to end. Got to the building early to spend some quality time with @CodyRhodes, but he was so busy, it’s something we'll have to do at a later date. @WWE actually had all of the legends… pic.twitter.com/OzkGOOACmh — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) October 6, 2024

