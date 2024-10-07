AJ Styles to undergo MRI for leg injury sustained on Smackdown

AJ Styles’ injury on Smackdown this past Friday was not a storyline and the former WWE champion is suffering from a mid foot ligament sprain, otherwise known as Lisfranc injury.

Styles was wrestling Caremlo Hayes when he suffered the injury and the match was stopped and the referee gave the win to Hayes.

WWE’s Jackie Redmond wrote on social media that Styles will be undergoing an MRI this week to determine how bad the injury is.

“I believe everything happens for a reason,” Styles wrote on X, promising fans to keep them updated on the situation.

Styles was just returning on WWE television after four months away, with his last televised match coming at Clash at the Castle in June. He did work the non-televised live events in Japan and Europe in August but was kept off television since his title match loss to Cody Rhodes in Scotland.

