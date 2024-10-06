Triple H hints at Goldberg possibly wrestling again

– Last night at Bad Blood, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther came out during Triple H’s Crown Jewel announcement. Gunther would throw insults at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg who was sitting in the front row. Goldberg would then jump the barricade but would be stopped by security. During the Bad Blood Press Conference, Uproxx Sports’ Raj Prashad asked Triple H about the possibility of Goldberg having another match in WWE. Triple H simply responded by saying “Never say never.”

